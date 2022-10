Telangana: Police commemoration day observed in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:25 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Talking to the families of martyrs on the eve of Police Commemoration day in Sangareddy on Friday, he paid floral tributes at the police memorial.

Sangareddy: Sangareddy SP M Ramana Kumar said that the police in the district will always be there to support the families of police martyrs.

Recallingte the sacrifices of Police, Ramana Kumar said that many police personnel laid their lives in controlling the Naxalism in Telangana over the years.