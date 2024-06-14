Telangana: Police delay in responding to 100 call, villager beaten to death over land dispute

Though local residents dialed 100, the police failed to turn up in time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 03:23 PM

Narayanpet: In a ghastly incident, one person was brutally thrashed and killed by others over a land dispute in Chinnaporla village of Utkoor mandal in the district here on Friday.

According to reports, Guvvali Sanju (28) was attacked by rivals from other group involved in a land dispute in the village. Though local residents dialed 100, the police failed to turn up in time. However, the victim was immediately shifted to Mahabubnagar for treatment but breathed his last while undergoing treatment, the reports said

The visuals of people thrashing Sanju were extensively on different social media platforms and went viral. The police are investigating into the case.