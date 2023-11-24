INCEEE 2023 commences at NIT Warangal

The two-day conference aimed at providing a pivotal platform for discussing the latest advancements in chemical, energy, environmental studies, and sustainability commenced at the NIT, Warangal, here on Friday.

Hanamkonda: The Third International Conference on New Frontiers in Chemical, Energy, and Environmental Engineering (INCEEE 2023) has drawn together a consortium of international experts, researchers, and industry leaders. The two-day conference aimed at providing a pivotal platform for discussing the latest advancements in chemical, energy, environmental studies, and sustainability commenced at the NIT, Warangal, here on Friday.

Prof Devang V Khakhar, Professor Emeritus of Chemical Engineering and Former Director of IIT Bombay, Dr K Pattabhi Reddy, Retired Technical Director from Corning Incorporated, USA, and Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, were present at the inaugural session.

Speaking at the conference, Prof Khakhar emphasised the conference its diverse themes related to sustainable energy and environmental engineering. Highlighting the department’s achievements, Prof. P.V. Suresh, Head of Chemical Engineering at NIT Warangal, underscored the commitment to research and innovation in sustainable energy and environmental sustainability. Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NITW, emphasized the pivotal role of Chemical Engineering. Around 160 researchers from India, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, are participating in the conference.