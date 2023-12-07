NIT Warangal hosts 68th edition of ISTAM 2023

The 68th edition of the Indian Society of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics kicked off at the NIT Warangal, commencing a three-day academic extravaganza

Hanamkonda: The 68th edition of the Indian Society of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (ISTAM) kicked off at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal, commencing a three-day academic extravaganza here on Thursday. The conference, jointly organized by the Departments of Mathematics, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering at NIT Warangal, in collaboration with the ISTAM headquartered at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, drew together esteemed delegates, researchers, and scholars from across the globe.

Dr M.V. Ramana Murthy, Project Director of the Deep Ocean Mission Project, who was the chief guest, shed light on the pressing challenges of climate change, emphasizing its impacts on global water, food, and energy security. Prof. Subudhi extended a warm welcome to the delegates, expressing the institute’s delight in hosting the event and anticipating rich academic discussions.

President of ISTAM, Prof Shivakumara, highlighted the society’s founding principles, stressing its role in nurturing research in science and engineering, particularly emphasizing interdisciplinary studies in applied mechanics within the country. This edition marks the 68th gathering of the conference, showcasing the enduring commitment to advancing scientific research.

Prof H P Rani, the organizing secretary of ISTAM 2023, acknowledged the support from sponsors and provided an overview of the conference, setting the tone for the days ahead. Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director, NIT Warangal, was the guest of honour during the inaugural, and over 210 faculty and research scholars attended the inaugural session.