Telangana: Political parties gearing up for the polls

Padayatras, street corner meetings, rallies and public meetings have now become a regular feature in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Padayatras, street corner meetings, rallies and public meetings have now become a regular feature in Telangana

Hyderabad: Political parties are gearing up for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State with a special focus on taking their agendas to the grass root levels. As a means to reach out to the people, parties are conducting different programmes. Beginning with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), all the parties, including the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and Left parties are getting into the poll mode.

As a result, padayatras, street corner meetings, rallies and public meetings have now become a regular feature in the State. The ruling BRS party is conducting Atmeeya Sammelanams with multi-pronged strategy of showcasing the welfare and development achieved in the State and ensuring a strong bond between the state-level leaders and grass root level cadre.

These meetings have also turned out to be a platform for the leaders to prepare the party cadre for the elections. The onus was to make sure Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was elected to power for the third consecutive term. Impressed with the conduct of the meetings, Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao directed the party leaders to conduct the meetings till May.

In tune with the ruling party programme, the Congress and BJP parties are also street corner meetings and padayatras. On Friday, the Congress conducted its Jai Bharat Satyagraha meeting at Adilabad, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed at the meeting. Similarly, the BJP State unit was conducting street corner meetings to defame the government, besides exposing the failures. Joining the league, the CPI State unit launched its campaign “BJP to Hatav – Desh ko Bachav”.

As part of this initiative, the party is conducting awareness rallies in villages and reaching out to the households. The party has also carved out a plan to involve its activists to engage in the campaign, which will be conducted for a month. About 3000 corner meetings are also planned, CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao.

Social media teams

Amidst the conventional padayatras and corner meetings, political parties are hiring special social media teams to conduct campaigns on different social media platforms. Last week, while interacting with party leaders, TPCC president Revanth Reddy wanted them to come up with successful models and campaigns on social media, if the Congress had to win the next elections in the State.

Also Read CPI urges people to vote according to their conscience to defeat BJP