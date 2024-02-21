Govt to promote Telangana as investment hub: CM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy affirmed the State government's dedication to fostering the economic growth and development of Telangana.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asserted that the State government was committed to the economic growth and development of Telangana, and would continue novel initiatives of his predecessors for sustainable growth of the State. He said the State government’s policy was to promote Telangana as an investment destination and compete with global frontrunners.

Participating in the CII-Telangana and TDF-USA conference on ‘Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurial Opportunities’ here on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said irrespective of politics, former Chief Ministers N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and K Chandrashekhar Rao pursued policies for the development of Hyderabad. He assured that the government would continue the good decisions of the previous regimes and build on it to catapult Hyderabad as a global investment destination.

“The State government will not compromise on development of Hyderabad as well as Telangana State. Investors and entrepreneurs need not have any doubts in this regard. We will extend all kinds of support to them,” he said.

Emphasising the need for skill development, the Chief Minister said education and certificates alone would not open employment avenues in today’s competitive world. He stressed the need for constant upskilling to meet global standards. The State government entered into an agreement with Tata Group for upgrading 64 industrial training institutes (ITIs) into skill development centres at a cost of Rs.2,000 crore.

Consultations were in progress with various private universities and other stakeholders for establishment of skill universities where students who join the courses would be able to secured degree certificates along with practical work exposure in various sectors. “We also need support of CII in creating education, skill development and employment opportunities in Telangana,” he added.

Revanth Reddy pointed out that infrastructural development was crucial for economic growth of any city or state. Accordingly, he said the State government was initiating several measures like Mega Master Plan 2050 for Telangana, development of pharma clusters, and establishment of a dry port among others. He reminded that the proposal to development Outer Ring Road (ORR) was initially opposed in the past, but it has become a lifeline for Hyderabad and its growth.

Principal Secretary for Higher Education Burra Venkatesham, CII Telangana chairman C Shekar Reddy, past chairman Anil Kumar Epuri, Telangana Development Forum trustee and past chairman G Gopal Reddy and others were present.