Critics skeptical of Pawan Kalyan’s political journey

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:46 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Visakhapatnam: The critics of film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan are afraid he may end up the same way as his elder brother Chiranjeevi in his ambitious political journey.

There are some similarities in their approach, and while Chiranjeevi started the Praja Rajyam Party, Pawan Kalyan launched his Jana Sena Party, they point out.

PRP had won 18 Assembly seats but the JSP could bag only a solitary seat but the joy is short-lived as its MLA later chose to support the ruling YSR Congress Party.

That way PRP was much stronger notwithstanding the fact that it did not last long and chose to merge with the Congress party which was in power then.Now, JSP is continuing as a political party for a longer period than PRP but its progress is left much to be desired.

While Chiranjeevi could win one of the two seats from where he contested–won in Tirupati and lost in Palakollu, Pawan Kalyan lost in both Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram in the last elections.

The film actor announced that he would face the 2024 elections jointly with the Telugu Desam Party even while he has BJP as partner and is part of the NDA. The three parties combined together can come to power in the state dethroning the YSRCP, he opines.

But as things stand now, YSRCP looks very formidable having won all the elections in the state since 2019 barring the recent Graduate Constituencies which were bagged by the Telugu Desam Party. There are also reports of late, that some important JSP leaders are joining the ruling party.

It is difficult to dislodge YSRCP and even in the event of its failure, and the TDP-JSP-BJP combine emerging victorious, there is a danger of the JSP merging in the TDP which will have lion’s share of the seats. Then there would be a danger of Pawan Kalyan following Chiranjeevi’s footsteps in politcs, his critics say.