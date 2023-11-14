Telangana Polls 2023: Chennur BRS candidate Suman asks electors to be wary of Congress nominee Vivek

Balka Suman asked voters to be wary of G Vivek Venkataswamy, who does not own a house in Chennur and whose name was not found in the electoral rolls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Government whip Balka Suman addresses young activists of BRS at a meeting held in Kyathanpalli on Tuesday.

Mancherial: BRS candidate from Chennur constituency, Balka Suman asked voters to be wary of the Congress party’s nominee G Vivek Venkataswamy, who does not own a house in Chennur and whose name was not found in the electoral rolls.

Speaking to youngsters in Kyatanpally village, Suman alleged that Vivek duped his cadres and leaders in the BJP by shifting his loyalty to Congress. The BJP was forced to stall the release of its manifesto with the unexpected exit of Vivek, who was the chairman of the manifesto committee. He accused Vivek of spreading fake information through his news channel and paper and that he had spent about Rs 100 crore to “buy” the ticket for Chennur segment.

Also Read BJP’s new tactic to counter demand for Caste Census

Suman advised the youngsters to extensively publicise welfare schemes and developmental activities taken by the BRS government. He said that Vivek would aim to earn Rs 1,000 crore as he had invested Rs 100 crore for the ticket. He was confident that he would win from Chennur for the second time.