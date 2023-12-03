Telangana Polls 2023: KCR scores hat-trick in Gajwel

BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao scored a hat-trick in Gajwel by winning the seat with a majority of 45,174 votes by defeating his nearest rival and BJP candidate Etala Rajendar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

File Photo

Siddipet: BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao scored a hat-trick in Gajwel by winning the seat with a majority of 45,174 votes by defeating his nearest rival and BJP candidate Etala Rajendar.

Rajendar secured 65,844 votes while Congress candidate Tumukunta Narsa Reddy got 32,289 votes. A record 44 candidates were in the fray in Gajwel this time, which delayed the announcement of results a bit compared to other constituencies. Rao won as MLA from Gajwel in 2014 and 2018 as well. He had won a majority of 58,000 majority in the 2018 elections.