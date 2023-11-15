Telangana Polls 2023: Six constituencies in Nizamabad have 77 candidates in fray

Out of the total 128 nominations filed in the six constituencies, as many as 26 nominations were rejected during the scrutiny and 25 candidates withdrew from the fray

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Out of the total 128 nominations filed in the six constituencies, as many as 26 nominations were rejected during the scrutiny and 25 candidates withdrew from the fray

Nizamabad: After scrutiny and withdrawal there are a total of 77 candidates in the fray in the six constituencies in the district.

Out of the total 128 nominations filed in the six constituencies, as many as 26 nominations were rejected during the scrutiny and 25 candidates withdrew from the fray on Wednesday.

While in Nizamabad Rural and Bodhan constituencies 14 candidates each are in fray, there are 21 candidates in Nizamabad Urban constituency. In Armoor there are 13 candidates, seven in Banswada and eight in Balkonda.

In Nizamabad Urban constituency out of 31, eight nominations were rejected and two candidates withdrew from the fray. Similarly, in Banswada out of the 19 nominations submitted two were rejected and 10 candidates withdrew from the fray.

In Nizamabad Rural constituency out of 18 nominations filed one was rejected and three candidates withdrew their nominations. Whereas, in Balkonda constituencies out of 11 nominations filed two were rejected and one nomination was withdrawn. In Armoor constituency out of 26 nominations filed five were rejected and eight candidates withdrew their nominations.