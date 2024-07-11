Telangana power employees oppose Adani Group’s entry; KTR questions Congress policy

The Joint Action Committee of Electricity Employees warned the State government against handing over any services handled by SPDCL, NPDCL, Transco, Genco and other power utilities to private companies.

Hyderabad: The State government’s decision to hand over the responsibility of collecting electricity bills to the Adani Group in Telangana is being met with stiff resistance from none other than the employees of the power utilities itself. They staged a demonstration in front of the head office of Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) here on Thursday opposing the move.

The Joint Action Committee of Electricity Employees warned the State government against handing over any services handled by SPDCL, NPDCL, Transco, Genco and other power utilities to private companies. They demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy disclose the contents of the agreement between the State government and the Adani Group with regard to collection of electricity bills in the Old City of Hyderabad.

“Over 55,000 employees of the power utilities will not remain silent, if the State government decides to hand over the properties of four crore citizens of Telangana, to private companies. The government should set aside politics and revoke its decision, failing which the employees will launch a State-wide stir,” they warned.

The JAC members demanded to know how the State government concluded that it was losing around Rs.500 crore per annum due to pending electricity bills. Rather than involving the private companies, they wanted the State government involve all the power utilities and employees unions, to prepare an action plan for effective collection of bills.

Ironically, the Maharashtra Congress leaders and workers on Thursday attempted to stage protests in Mumbai against Adani Electricity over the issue of rising electricity prices and smart meters.

Citing the incident, BRS working president KT Rama Rao expressed his inability understand the Congress’ policy with regard to the Adani Group.

“In Maharashtra, they protest against Adani Electricity but in Telangana, they want to hand over same job to Adani Saab! Any chance you can explain this dichotomy Rahul Gandhi Ji?” he asked.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had revealed plans to involve the Adani Group in power bill collection in the Old City to the media in Delhi recently. Official sources confirmed that high level meetings were held in this regard by the government and that the Cabinet too was is in favour of handing over power supply and bill collections to the Adani Group. A corporate team of the Adani Group was also studying power supply and other issues related to the Old City since the last few months, according to officials.

Following the revelation, questions were earlier raised over the Chief Minister’s decision to choose Adani and not any other company, and on what basis Adani was selected. Many also asked how Revanth Reddy was openly challenging the statements of his party leader Rahul Gandhi on Adani.