Telangana: PVNRTV University expels 34 students for ragging juniors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: PV Narasimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University has expelled 34 students of the second and fourth year from the hostel following allegations that they were involved in ragging first-year student boarders.

Of the total, 25 students were expelled immediately from the hostel. They were also expelled from the college campus and academics for two weeks until further orders as a detailed inquiry is pending.

Another nine students were expelled from hostels and college vehicles until further orders pending a detailed inquiry.

As many as 25 first-year students complained to the Hostel-A warden that were being ragged by the senior boarders (II and IV years) of the University College of Veterinary Science.

A preliminary inquiry committee constituted by the university conducted an inquiry with all first-year and second-year boarders and submitted a report to the associate dean who recently issued the order expelling 34 students from the hostel.