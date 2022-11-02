BTech student sets himself ablaze at private college in Ibrahimpatnam

Published Date - 08:04 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: An engineering student set himself ablaze at a private college in Ibrahimpatnam on Wednesday afternoon.

The student Vamshi, pursuing his engineering CSC third year course, came to the college premises carrying a bottle of sanitizer in the morning. He doused himself with the liquid and set himself ablaze. On noticing it the college staff immediately rushed to his rescue and after dousing the flames shifted him to a hospital.

“In our preliminary enquiry we found that the Vamshi was into friendship with a girl and over some issues differences came up between them. He might have slipped into depression due to which he attempted to end his life,” said Ibrahimpatnam police.

A case is booked.