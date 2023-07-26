Telangana Rains: Chief Secretary puts collectors, SPs on alert

Published Date - 10:36 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari has directed District Collectors and SPs to be on high alert as the India Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains in many parts of the State in the next 48 hours.

She held a teleconference with District Collectors, Police Commissioners and SPs on the impact of heavy rains in the State on Wednesday evening. All out efforts should be made to avoid loss of life and property, she said.

She warned that already many projects, ponds, dams and canals in the Godavari basin were full to the brim and in the next two days, were likely to reach dangerous levels. She said that special officers and police officers should be appointed at every pond that is full and at the causeways that are flowing at danger level and take appropriate precautionary measures. If necessary, people in low-lying areas and flood-prone areas should be moved to safer places.

Steps should be taken to ensure that necessary material is available in the already identified relief centers. The State and national highway roads damaged by rains should be repaired immediately. First warning has already been issued at Bhadrachalam, she said asking officials to review the flood situation in Godavari from time to time and take appropriate measures. NDRF troops have been kept ready in various parts of the State and they can be used in case of emergency if required.

Collectors were directed to inform the local people through local cable TV channels and other broadcast media about the precautionary measures taken in the wake of heavy rains. She said that people should be prevented from visiting waterfalls and other tourist areas.

DGP Anjani Kumar said that 60 families in two villages of Charla area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district have been shifted to relief centres. He said that the roads were damaged due to heavy rains in some parts of Vikarabad.