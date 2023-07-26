Telangana rains: DGP Anjani Kumar holds meeting with police officials across State

DGP instructed all the Commissioner and SPs to stay on alert and ask their subordinates to identify the low lying areas and take adequate measures in coordination with local authorities to prevent loss of life and property

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar held a meeting with the police officials across the State in view of the forecast of heavy rains in Telangana in the next 48 hours.

The DGP instructed all the Commissioner and Superintendent of Police (SPs) to stay on alert and ask their subordinates to identify the low lying areas and take adequate measures in coordination with local authorities to prevent loss of life and property.

Anjani Kumar asked the officials not to allow people near irrigation projects, rivers, tanks, ponds and other water bodies. He asked the people to contact the police on Dial 100 for any assistance.