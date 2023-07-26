Telangana Rains: Irrigation officials to lift SRSP gates

Since IMD had forecast heavy rains in the next 24 hours, we are planning to lift the flood gates of the project and release water into the Godavari river, said SRSP Site Executive Engineer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: In the wake of the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) receiving heavy inflows due to heavy rains in Nizamabad and surrounding areas along with Maharashtra, the authorities are preparing to lift the gates of the project.

The project’s Dam Site Executive Engineer on Wednesday said since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast heavy rains in the next 24 hours, they were planning to lift the flood gates of the project and release water into the Godavari river. He asked Revenue officials to take appropriate measures to deal with the situation and alert the people about the release of water.