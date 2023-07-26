Telangana rains: Schools switch to online classes

With the State govt announcing holidays for educational institutions on Wednesday and Thursday, private schools have started conducting online classes to ensure uninterrupted learning for students.

Hyderabad: Incessant rains across the State have brought back the Covid-19 pandemic era online classrooms with the schools switching over to online classes. With the State government declaring holidays for all the educational institutions on Wednesday and Thursday, several private schools have commenced online classes ensuring students do not miss out on the academics.

Given the five-day holiday that educational institutions had this month in view of torrential rains, the schools affiliated to the State board are making up for the loss and completing the syllabus online for the first formative assessment, which has to be completed by July 31.Depending on the grade, the schools have held the classes for one hour to up to afternoon.

A parent, whose ward is studying in LKG in a private school at Jubilee Hills, said the school has promptly announced the holidays and started online classes that included activity-based learning.

Not just the classes, some schools shifted the parent-teacher meeting online as well. Though an in person parent-teacher meeting was scheduled for Friday, the school management sent a message stating the meeting will be held online on Thursday.

Several teachers were unhappy at the private schools for asking them to report to the school even though the State government had announced the holidays for Wednesday and Thursday.

“The school managements citing online classes, training and evaluation work have asked the teachers to report even in the heavy rain. We raised complaints with the district educational officers concerned,” said Sheik Shabbir Ali, president, Telangana Private Schools Teachers Forum.

Meanwhile, the private budget schools have planned to hold classes on the second Saturday.

“In order to make up for the loss and complete the syllabus in time, we will hold classes on the second Saturday till the completion of the academic year. We also ask the government to curtail short vacation for the festivals,” Y Shekhar Rao, president, Telangana Recognised School Managements Association.