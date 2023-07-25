| Inter State Dgp Conference On Left Wing Extremism Held By Anjani Kumar

During the meeting emphasis was laid on information sharing , joint training and joint operations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:40 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

File Photo: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP, Anjani Kumar held an inter state DGP conference on Left Wing Extremism at Hyderabad on Tuesday. Senior officials of different States participated in the meeting.

Among those who attended the meeting include Rajnish Seth DGP Maharashtra, Ashok Juneja DGP Chattisgarh, Rajender Reddy DGP AP, Charu Sinha, CRPF IG Senior officers from the Intelligence Bureau.

Anil Kumar Additional DG Intelligence and other officers from Telangana police also participated.