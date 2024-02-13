Telangana: Reactor blast in Pashamyalaram factory leaves three injured; sparks massive fire

The condition of three injured workers, who were rushed to a Government Hospital in Hyderabad, is said to be critical

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 February 2024, 09:29 PM

Sangareddy: Several workers were injured in a reactor blast at Vardhaman Solvents and Chemicals Private Limited at Pashmylaram Industrial Area in Sangareddy on Tuesday evening.

The reactor blast resulted in a massive fire in the factory, with the fire spreading to the nearby Vanamali Organics Private Limited. The workers called in the Fire and Rescue Services immediately after the explosion. Since the fire was spread across the two factories, fire tenders from Patancheru, Sangareddy, Sadasivapet and BHEL rushed to the spot.

Firefighters were working to control the fire when reports last came in. The condition of three injured workers, who were rushed to a Government Hospital in Hyderabad, is said to be critical. The cause of the reactor blast was yet to be ascertained.