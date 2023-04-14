Telangana reports 43 new Covid positive cases on Friday

The total number of Covid positive cases in Telangana is climbed to 8, 42, 901
Hyderabad: The Telangana health department on Friday reported 43 Covid positive infections out of which a total of 19 positive cases were reported from Hyderabad, three from Jagityal, two positive infections each from Adilabad, Khammam and one each from Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and Yadadri Bhongir.
The total number of recoveries on Friday was 29 at a recovery rate of 99.48 percent. So far, the total number of Covid positive cases in Telangana is 8, 42, 901 while the number of recoveries reached 8, 38, 543.