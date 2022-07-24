Telangana reports 531 new Covid cases on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:16 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday reported 531 Covid positive infections out of which 281 were from areas under GHMC, 42 from Rangareddy and 34 from Medchal-Malkajgiri while Covid infections in rest of the districts hovered between 10 and 15 cases.

While the number of active Covid cases on Sunday was 4,630, a total of 612 individuals have recovered, taking the overall recoveries to 8,05,562, the Covid health bulletin said.

The health department conducted 24,927 Covid tests on Sunday out of which results of 111 samples were awaited. Overall, so far health department has conducted 3,62,53,037 Covid tests. The cumulative number of recoveries has reached 8,05,562 with a recovery rate of 98.93 per cent while the total number of Covid infections is at 8,14,303.