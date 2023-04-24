Telangana reports 54 new Covid positive cases on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana health department on Monday reported 54 Covid positive infections out of which a total of 23 positive cases were reported from Hyderabad, three Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khamam, Rangareddy, two cases each from Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Peddapalli, Rajanna Siricilla and one case each from Jagityal, Kamareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Medak, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Suryapet and Yadadri Bhongir.

The total number of recoveries on Monday was 41 at a recovery rate of 99.47 percent. So far, the total number of Covid positive cases in Telangana is 8, 43, 366 while the number of recoveries reached 8, 38, 892.

