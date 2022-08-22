Telangana: RGUKT declares list of provisionally selected students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:20 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

RGUKT in-charge Prof Venkataramana and director Sathish Kumar announced the list of 1,404 provisionally shortlisted candidates for Phase-I counselling on the campus on Tuesday.

Nirmal: A list of 1,404 students provisionally shortlisted for Phase-I counseling for admission into six-year long integrated engineering programme at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT)-Basar was released on Monday. RGUKT In-Charge Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkataramana and director P Satheesh Kumar announced the results.

Siddipet district stood in the top with 212 students getting shortlisted, followed by Nizamabad which accounted for 135 seats. Mahabubnagar district appeared in the bottom by securing lowest seats of barely six. The ratio of boys to girls among the seats was 73:27. A sum of 99 percent of students studied in government schools were among the shortlisted candidates, while 1 percent belonged to private educational institutions.

Among 1,404 selected students, 356 were from BC-B category, while pupils belonging to Scheduled Tribes were 298. The candidates from Schedule Castes were 239. As many as 187 students were of open category and 140 from BC-A. A total of 104 students of Scheduled Tribes, 66 from BC-E and 14 of BC-C bagged seats.

Speaking to mediapersons, Venkataramana asked the students from serial number 1 to 500 to report for the counselling on the campus on August 28, while students from 501 to 1,000 were advised to appear for the counselling on August 29 from 9 am. Counselling will be carried out for the students from serial number 1,001 to 1,404 on August 30. As many as 33,005 applications were received by the university.

The in-charge VC further told the candidates to carry original certificates of their educational qualifications and two sets of Xerox copies at the time of the counseling. The certificates included hall ticket of examination of Class X, mark sheet, study certificate from Class 4 to 10, residence certificate, caste or community, income, economically weaker sections. They are advised to bring six passport sized photographs of the candidate and two of their parents,

The candidates are requested to contact 7601053134 or 7013824050 for more details. The students who were selected for admission shall be prepared to go through the orientation program at RGUKT for better preparedness of his or her career. They need to sign a declaration regarding academics rules, hostel regulations and code of conduct RGUKT at the time of admission.