Telangana: RGUKT signs MoU with TSCOST

As part of the agreement, RGUKT and TSCOST will take up multi-sectoral, multi-organisation projects in the areas of science, technology, innovation and research

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:41 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

The RGUKT and TSCOST officials exchange an MoU in presence of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Minister A Indra Karan Reddy and RGUKT Vice Chancellor Prof. V Venkata Ramana here on Thursday

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basar, and Telangana State Council of Science & Technology (TSCOST) signed a MoU for transferring technologies from lab to land for solving local specific problems in the State.

The agreement signed by RGUKT Director Prof. Satish Kumar P and TSCOST Member Secretary M Nagesh was exchanged in the presence of Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Minister A Indra Karan Reddy and RGUKT Vice Chancellor Prof. V Venkata Ramana here on Thursday.

As part of the agreement, both the institutions will take up multi-sectoral, multi-organisation projects in the areas of science, technology, innovation and research with support from the State and Central governments.

Indra Karan Reddy said with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao according top priority to Education and under guidance of IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, several new facilities have been established in the university.

Prof. Venkata Ramana said that an Intellectual Property cell would be set up in the university. Efforts were being made to set up Nirmal innovation hub affiliated to RGUKT, he said, adding that all support would be extended for setting up an design and innovation centre at Nirmal and Nizamabad districts.

Also Read KTR at RGUKT: Telangana committed to improve infrastructure of higher education