Telangana: Robin Hood Army distributes blankets to tribals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:46 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Kothagudem: The members of Robin Hood Army of Hyderabad distributed blankets and sweaters to the tribals of Cherla and Dummugudem mandals in the district on Tuesday. As many as 350 families living in remote forest villages, Chennapuram, Errampadu, Rallapuram and Kandipadu in Cherla mandal were given blankets and sweaters with the assistance from Vanavasi Kalyana Parishad.

Later, 26 students of Vanavasi Kalyana Parishad Komaram Bhim Vidyardi Nilayam in Cherla were given sweaters. The programme was undertaken with donations collected from several donors in Hyderabad, the members said.

They revealed that in the past they provided solar lamps and clothes to tribals Pinapaka and Karakagudem mandals of the district through their organisation. More service programmes would be organised in the future, they added.