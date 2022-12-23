Telangana: Rooftop solar panels on houses of 10,000 SHG members soon

Published Date - 08:47 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: As part of the State government’s effort to move towards clean and green energy, StreeNidhi credit cooperative Federation Limited, promoted by the State government and the Mandal Samkahyas to supplement credit flow from banking sector, has made plans to provide loans to install rooftop net metering solar panel units on the houses of 10,000 Self Help Groups (SHG) members across the State. The StreeNidhi would implement the initiative in collaboration with Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO).

According to StreeNidhi DGM BVS Reddy his organisation has identified 300 mandals across the State for the implementation of the programme and in each mandal about 35 units would be installed. He said that they have already successfully installed 14 rooftop net metering solar panel units in Ankole Camp village of Nasrullabad mandal and 22 in Thimmapur village of Birkur mandal in Kamareddy district. “Now we want to install solar panels in at least 10,000 houses of SHG members across the State. This will help them in saving not only money but also in making the environment more clean and healthy,”he said.

TSREDCO General Manager GSV Prasad stated that discussion on the scheme was going on with StreeNidhi officials and once all the modalities were finalised, they would help in setting up grid solar rooftops.

BVS Reddy stated that the process of selection of beneficiaries has already started and soon the programme would be implemented. Giving details of the scheme, Reddy stated that eligible SHG members would be financed to set up 2 KW and 3 KW grid solar rooftops under Akshaya scheme. Beneficiaries must have RCC building and the slab should be at least 160 square feet to more than 200 square feet and consuming at least 200-300 units of electricity per month, only then they would be eligible for loan, he said.

StreeNidhi would be providing 50 percent of the loan amount, whereas the government would bear the subsidy of up to 40 percent per unit and 10 percent of the remaining amount has to be paid by the beneficiary, he informed. This loan has been given the flexibility to repay in five years with an interest rate of 11 percent per annum, he added.

The total cost of the 2 KW unit is Rs 1,42,200 , whereas the loan amount approved is Rs 1 lakh. Similarly, the total cost of 3 KW units is Rs 1,92,360 and the loan amount approved is Rs 1.25 lakh.

Total Number of Beneficiaries : 10,000 Total cost of 2 KW solar units: Rs 1,42,200 Total cost of 3 KW solar units: Rs 1,92,360 Loan amount for 2 KW units: Rs 1 lakh Loan amount for 3 KW units: Rs 1.25 lakh Subsidy amount for 2 KW units: Rs 39,200 Subsidy amount for 3 KW units: Rs 57,360