Bhatti condemns Molachintalapally incident, assures all support to Chenchu woman

Eshwaramma was undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital, Nagarkurnool. Last night she was shifted to NIMS in the city after suffering seizures.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 09:57 AM

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka condemned the assault on Chenchu tribal woman , who was tortured for a week by three persons in Nagarkurnool.

On Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister along with Tourism Minister and Kollapur MLA Jupally Krishna Rao visited NIMS and met Eshwaramma and her family.

The assault on Eshwaramma was a highly condemnable incident. Till she completely recovers, the government would bear all the treatment expenditure, he said, assuring that the State government would also initiate measures to offer Indiramma House, allot agriculture land and join her children in residential school.

In this case, there was information that the victim’s close relatives, including her sister and brother-in-law and two others were involved in the crime. The police have already taken the accused into custody and instructions have been issued to them to conduct thorough inquiry, he said.

“The police have been directed to initiate stern action against the accused as a means to ensure such incidents do not recur in the State,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.