Telangana: Ruling party MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah passes away

Nagarjunasagar TRS legislator Nomula Narsimhaiah died of a heart attack in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. Narsimhaiah is a legisaltor

By | Published: 7:57 am 9:59 am

Nalgonda: Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah died of heart attack in the early hours of Tuesday in Hyderabad. He was 64. Narsimhaiah was shifted to Hyderguda Apollo hospital from his residence in Old MLA Quarters in Hyderabad when he complained of chest pain at 3 am. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment in the hospital. He leaves behind one son and two daughters.

Narsimhaiah had decades of political journey as a communist leader and joined the TRS in 2017. He was elected twice as MLA from Nakrekal assembly constituency as CPI(M) candidate and was elected to Legislative Assembly from Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency in 2014 as TRS candidate. In the 2018 Assembly elections, he defeated senior Congress leader Kundur Jana Reddy by 7771 votes. He had also worked as Mandal Parishad President (MPP) of Nakrekal for two terms.

Narsimhaiah, a native of Palem village of Nakrekal mandal in Nalgonda district, was associated with CPI(M) from his student days.

Expressing grief at the sudden demise of Narsimhaiah, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said Narsimhaiah would be remembered as leader who worked for the welfare of the people. His death was a big loss to the TRS as well as the people of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly Constituency. He conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .