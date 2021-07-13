Telangana: Sarpanch pours petrol on technical assistant, sets him on fire

The technical assistant Raju received over 50% burns when the sarpanch Sainath attempted to immolate the former by sprinkling the fuel all over his body and igniting fire

Nirmal: In a ghastly incident, a technical assistant sustained about 50 per cent burn injuries when the sarpanch tried to kill him by setting him ablaze after dousing him with petrol at Sanvli village in Kubheer mandal mandal on Tuesday. Raju was admitted to a hospital in Bhainsa and his condition is said to be stable.

Source said that the technical assistant was Raju, a differently-abled person and the sarpanch in question was Layewar Sainath, Sarpanch of Sanvli village.

Raju received over 50 percent of burns when Sainath attempted to immolate the former by sprinkling the fuel all over his body and igniting fire. Some staffers, who were present at the time of the incident, managed to rescue the technical assistant by putting out the flames. They then shifted him to a government hospital in Bhainsa town. His medical condition is said to be out of danger.

It is learned that the elected public representative was forcing the technical assistant seeking his approval for granting wages to works taken up under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) for around a week. But, Raju was denying his move since it was fraudulent to sanction the wages. This angered Sainath, who in fit of rage assaulted the public servant.

Kubheer police registered a case against Sainath.

