Telangana: Scientists, farmers to be felicitated for bringing recognition to Tandur red gram

The GI application had been filed by the Yalal Farmers Producers Company Limited and the Research Centre jointly on September 24.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:07 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

The GI application had been filed by the Yalal Farmers Producers Company Limited and the Research Centre jointly on September 24.

Hyderabad: Recognising their efforts in getting geographical indication (GI) tag for Tandur red gram, agricultural scientist team from Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Tandur Red Gram Research Centre along with farmers from the Yalal Farmers Producers Company Limited, will be felicitated at the research centre on January 31. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy will be the chief guest.

The GI application had been filed by the Yalal Farmers Producers Company Limited and the Research Centre jointly on September 24. The GI registration process was facilitated by PJTSAU. With this, the total number of GI registrations in the country has reached 432 and and Telangana got its 16th GI product registered.

Also Read PJTSAU comes up with 15 new high yielding seed varieties in four crops

In a statement, Niranjan Reddy said the Tandur red gram has specific quality traits which include good taste, smell, storage and also about 22-24 percent protein content. He said the Tandur red gram is a local variety of pigeon pea which is mainly grown in the rainfed tract of the Tandur and surrounding areas. The fertile deep black soil with huge deposits of Attapulgite clay mineral, favourable climatic conditions and traditional as well as modern cultivation methods adopted by local farmers, brought this global recognition.

At present, the Tandur tur dal is being cultivated in about 1.48 lakh acres in Tandur, Peddemul, Yalal, Basheerabad and surrounding areas in Vikarabad district. The Tandru red gram brand has a great demand in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other parts of the country, the Minister said. A total 16 GIs have been given in Telangana State where six of them, were given after Telangana State formation.