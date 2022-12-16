PJTSAU comes up with 15 new high yielding seed varieties in four crops

The varsity which has extensively taken up research in different crops has developed and released 61 seed varieties in 15 different crops in the last seven years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:01 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), the youngest agricultural university in the country, has yet again come up with 15 new high yielding seed varieties in four crops. Of these , 10 new seed varieties were in the rice crop, two each in Sesame and Fodder Bajra, and one in Black Gram.

These new seed varieties were released by PJTSAU Vice Chancellor and Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation Department APC & Secretary, M Raghunandan Rao here on Friday.

This year, eight seed varieties developed by the university in three crops — five in Rice, two in Fodder Bajra and one in Sesame were approved and released through the Central Variety Release Committee for cultivation in various States across the country. Another, seven seed varieties in three crops — five in rice, one each in Black Gram and Sesame were accepted for release through the State Variety Release Committee.

A high head rice recovery, resistance to different biotic and salinity, super fine grain with good cooking quality were some of the important traits in these newly released rice varieties. Further, an aromatic short grain, high yielding and less height variety in rice — Rajendranagar Vari-3 having similar features of popular local variety, Chittimutyalu, was also released.

