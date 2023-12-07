Telangana seeks postponement of high-level meet on NSP

The Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari wrote to the Secretary, Department of Water Resources, Debashree Mukherjee requesting her to reschedule the meeting to some other date in January, 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Hyderabad: The State authorities on Thursday requested for postponement of the high-level meeting intended “to review the situation relating to Nagarjunasagar Dam”.

She mentioned that the “State administration is busy in making arrangements for the swearing of the new Government followed by meeting of the Cabinet”. The meeting involving the Chief Secretaries of Telangana and AP was scheduled to be held in Delhi on December 6. In view of the Cyclone Michaung effect it was postponed to December 8.