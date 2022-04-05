Telangana sees Rs 698 crore property tax collection in FY 21-22

Hyderabad: Property tax collection in the 141 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) was Rs.698.25 crore during the financial year 2021-22 in the State, registering a slight dip compared to last financial year’s collection of Rs 719.34 crore.

Despite the Covid pandemic impact and considering other factors, the property tax collection has been considerably good. Though there was a marginal decline of about four per cent in overall tax collection, ULBs have collected Rs 698.25 crore, a senior official from Municipal Administration and Urban Development said.

In the 141 ULBs, there are 2,027,591 property assessments. Among all the ULBs, Sircilla municipality registered 99.17 per cent tax collection. Metpally and Korutla municipalities registered 97.94 per cent and 97.61 per cent tax collection. While Pedda Amberpet Municipality registered the lowest tax collection at 51.87 per cent, Mandamarri Municipality recorded collection at 54.23 per cent.

In the last couple of years, the department has been focusing on property tax collection and took up various initiatives to increase property tax collection. Under this initiative, the department facilitated property tax payment through QR code scanning. The demand notices served to structure owners are equipped with QR code and upon scanning the code, the owners can pay the tax directly online.

Similarly, a Whatsapp Chatbot number 90002-53342 was also launched to facilitate tax payments online. These services apart, there is also the option of paying tax through debit and credit cards, net banking and UPI.

In the 2019-20 financial year, property tax collection was Rs.561.05 crore and in 2020-21 financial year, the collections increased to Rs.719.34 crore.

Early Bird scheme

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department, under the Early Bird scheme, is extending a five per cent rebate on property tax payments for the year 2022-23 to be paid before April 30. The rebate is not applicable for arrears accumulated from previous years.

