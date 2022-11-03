Telangana: Senior journalist Kancherla Lakshma Reddy passes away

05:03 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Hyderabad: Noted senior journalist Kancherla Lakshma Reddy, popularly known as KL Reddy, passed away on Thursday due to age-related illness. He was 92.

A native of Parasayapalle in the erstwhile Nalgonda district, KL Reddy pursued his graduation from Osmania University in 1950. Later he started his career as a journalist with Telugu Desam political weekly. He was imprisoned for running a booklet titled “Nedu” during Telangana movement in 1969, without required permissions. Throughout his career, he worked in various vernacular newspapers including Eenadu, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Patrika, Neti Nijam, Mahanagar and others.

In a statement, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the demise of Lakshma Reddy and extended his deep sympathies to the family members. He remembered the selfless services rendered in the media and a modest life lived by KL Reddy.

Several Ministers, elected representatives, senior journalists and people from various walks of life condoled the demise of KL Reddy. They recalled his contribution to the Telangana movement and the media.