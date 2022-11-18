Telangana: Seven held, Rs 6.52 lakh stolen property recovered by Peruru police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Mulugu: Peruru police have arrested seven people including six receivers of the stolen property and recovered Rs 6,52,350 stolen property including gold and silver ornaments on Friday.

The accused were Muddaboina Rajesh of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Kunja Papa Rao of Mulugu, Podium Ravi, Kaka Raju, Kanithi Narsimharao, Punem Koteshwar Rao and Kalluri Vinod of Bhadradri Kothagudem.

“While Rajesh committed the theft at a rice mill at Dharmaram village on November 1, the others received (purchased) the stolen property from him,” the police said.

Mulugu SP Sangram Singh Patil has appreciated Venkatapuram CI K Shiva Prasad, Peruru SI R Harish and other staff for nabbing the gang.