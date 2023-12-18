SFI asks Telangana government to release pending scholarship dues

RL Murthy, the State President, and T Nagaraju, the Secretary of the Students Federation of India (SFI), have urged the State government to promptly disburse overdue scholarship payments.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:00 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Khammam: Students Federation of India (SFI) state president RL Murthy and secretary T Nagaraju have asked the State government to release pending scholarship dues.

They addressed the federation Telangana State committee meeting here on Monday. Apart from the six guarantees given by the newly formed Congress government in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should focus on problems that were troubling government educational institutions.

They expressed their concern that since the last three years more than Rs 5000 crore student scholarship reimbursement was pending and the previous government was negligent in releasing the scholarship reimbursement.

With the commencement of the semester of degree students from December 20, poor students who were studying in private corporate educational institutions depending on the reimbursement of scholarship fees were facing serious problems as they are unable to pay the fees.

Similarly, the students who were studying in the hostels were facing serious problems since the pending bills have not been released for the past five months. There was a need to increase the cosmetic charges of the hostel students across the State in accordance with the increased prices, Murthy and Nagaraju said.

They sought to know how it was possible to have three meals a day with Rs 35. The newly formed government should take immediate measures to address all the issues in government institutions otherwise SFI would stage a series of struggles, they warned.

Khammam district SFI president Parvin, secretary T Praveen, State committee members B Veerabhadram, Srikanth Varma, Ashok Reddy, Saikumar, Prashanth, Bharat and Ramya participated in the meeting.