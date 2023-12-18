DEET-CET: Certificate verification for admission into D.EI.Ed, DPSE courses from Dec 20

The last date for submission of web-based preferences of colleges by candidates, based on the ranks obtained in DEET-CET-2023 is between December 22 and 27, 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The certificate verification for eligible candidates for admission into D.EI.Ed and DPSE courses will be held at Government DIET Colleges in respective districts on December 20, 2023 and the last date for submission of web-based preferences of colleges by candidates, based on the ranks obtained in DEET-CET-2023 is between December 22 and 27, 2023.

The seat allocation process of candidates based on the merit order and rule of reservation for E.EI.Ed and DPSE courses will be on December 30 while candidates can pay the fee and download their final admission letter between January 1, 2024 and January 3, 2024.

The selected candidates have to report to their respective colleges on or before January 5, 2024 and the first day of instruction will be on January 8, 2024, t he notification from Convenor, DEECET, said.