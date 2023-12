Rashmikaa pair emerges champions at Women’s World Tennis Tour

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Shrivalli Rashmikaa (right) and Vaidhehi Chaudhari with the women's doubles titles, in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidhehi Chaudhari emerged champions in the women’s doubles category at the Women’s World Tennis Tour W$15,000 tennis tournament in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The Indian duo got the better of another Indian pair Soha Sadiq and Akansha D Nitture 6-1, 6-2 without breaking much sweat.

However, it was a disappointing end for Rashmikaa in singles as she crashed out in semifinals. The talented youngster, who clinched her maiden ITF title last week, went down to Russia’s Anastasia Sukhotina 3-6, 2-6 in straight sets.

Results: Singles: Semis: Anastasia Sukhotina (RUS) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty 6-3,6-2;

Doubles Final: Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidhei Chaudhari bt Soha Sadiq/Akansha D Nitture 6-1,6-2.