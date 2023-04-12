Harish Rao makes surprise visit to Jogipet bus station

Finance Minister T Harish Rao paid a surprise visit to the RTC Bus Station in Jogipet town, where he expressed anger over the unhygienic conditions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is examining the premises in Jogipet bus station in Sangareddy district during his surprise on Wednesday.

Harish Rao, who was on a tour of the Andole Constituency for various programmes on Wednesday, had stopped his convoy and entered the bus station, where he saw garbage strewn all around. The toilets were cleaned while the signboards were broken. He immediately called the Depot Manager and later the Regional Manager Sangareddy region and questioned them on the poor maintenance of the bus station.

Asking them to make an immediate visit to the bus station and make sure all facilities were in place for the public, the Minister also interacted with passengers at the bus station and sought their opinion on improving the facilities.