Telangana: Singareni Collieries celebrates International Women’s Day

International Women's Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal by Singareni Collieries Company Limited at Singareni Bhavan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:06 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

International Women's Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal by Singareni Collieries Company Limited at Singareni Bhavan

Hyderabad: International Women’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal by Singareni Collieries Company Limited at Singareni Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, company General Manager (Coordination) M Suresh said the company has been working towards empowerment of women from the beginning and always encouraged them in all the fields. Women must be provided opportunities to take an active part in decision making at every level and direct procedures to attain the motive of empowering women, he said.

Singareni Seva Samithi president Asha Suresh, who was the chief guest, said women employees should take advantage of the encouragement being provided by Singareni management and perform well in their fields. She said many young women in the Singareni region had taken the path of self-employment and were supporting their families with the help being provided by Singareni Seva Samithi

Suresh released ‘Mahila O Mahila’ song written by Jayaraju, a famous poet and Singareni employee on the role of women in society and women’s spirit on the occasion.