| Hyderabad Women Take Up Gic On Womens Day

Hyderabad women take up GIC on Women’s Day

Spearheaded by J. Santosh Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP and founder of the Green India Challenge, the initiative seeks to promote a sustainable future by encouraging citizens to take action towards increasing green cover.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:54 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: On International Women’s Day, scores of women across the city embraced the ‘Women’s Day Green India Challenge’ by planting saplings.

Spearheaded by J. Santosh Kumar, Rajya Sabha member and founder of the Green India Challenge, the initiative seeks to promote a sustainable future by encouraging citizens to take action towards increasing green cover.

Numerous women from all walks of life, including teachers, students, actors and politicians, joined the challenge and shared their photographs on social media. Among those who responded to Santosh Kumar’s appeal were GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, rifle shooting champion Mohammed Mariya Taneem, actor Shanoor Sana, and anchor Suma Kanakala.

Additionally, students and staff at Akshara International School and the Telangana Sangeeta Nataka Akademi team planted saplings as part of the challenge.