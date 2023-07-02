Telangana: Singareni employees to get new pay scale

Singareni Collieries Company Limited management has decided to implement the 11th Wage Board wages from immediate effect

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management has decided to implement the 11th Wage Board wages from immediate effect. The employees will receive the new pay scale from Monday.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, the implementation of the new pay scale will put an additional burden of Rs.1000 crore per annum on the management. Director (Finance and Personnel) N Balaram said the hike in salaries would benefit about 41,000 workers, employees and supervisors.

“Though the hike in salaries will put an additional burden on the company, the management keeping in mind the welfare of the workers is going ahead with the decision,”he said.

In the past, it used to take months for the salary to be paid after the decision of the Wage Board and it was implemented in Singareni only after its implementation in Coal India, but this time the company had decided to implement it early keeping the welfare of the workers, Balaram said.