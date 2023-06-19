NTPC signs Fuel Supply Agreement with SCCL

The agreement consists of a Fuel Supply Agreement for two units at Kudgi and a supplementary agreement to FSA of Solapur Unit-2 apart from adding as a supplementary agreement to existing FSA of Ramagundam

Hyderabad: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Monday entered into an agreement for Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) and a Supplementary Agreement with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for its stations at Ramagundam, Kudgi and Solapur.

This agreement consists of a Fuel Supply Agreement for two units at Kudgi and a supplementary agreement to the FSA of Solapur Unit-2 apart from adding as a supplementary agreement to the existing FSA of Ramagundam. The signing also included a Supplementary agreement for aggregation of SCCL annual contracted quantity (ACQ) and implementation of flexible utilisation of domestic coal policy, according to an official statement.

Debashish Chattopadhya, RED (South & WR-I) signed the agreement on behalf of NTPC Ltd and K. Suryanarayana, GM (Marketing) of SCCL signed on behalf of SCCL in the presence of J. Allwyn, ED (Coal Movement) SCCL. Pradipta Kumar Mishra, ED (FM), HoPs of Ramagundam, Kudgi and Solapur station of NTPC and other officials were present.