Telangana: Six Mid-Manair gates lifted to release water into LMD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:07 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

While the reservoir was getting 15,000 cusecs of water through the flood flow canal, 6,429 cusecs were released into Mid-Manair Dam.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Irrigation officials of Mid Manair reservoir in Boinpalli mandal lifted six floodgates to release 21,429 cusecs of water into Lower Manair Dam on Tuesday night.

Officials lifted the gates as the project was getting inflows from its sources following heavy rainfall over the last one week. While the reservoir was getting 15,000 cusecs of water through the flood flow canal, 6,429 cusecs flowed into MMD through Mulavagu.

Officials also released water into Lower Manair Dam and presently 18.867 tmc was available in the project as against its storage capacity of 27.50 tmc.

Meanwhile, LMD was getting 38,000 cusecs of water including 21,276 cusecs from MMD and 17,000 from the flood flow canal. As a result the water level in the LMD reached 18 tmc as against its storage capacity of 24 tmc.