Telangana: Software Engineer ends life after losses in trading

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:26 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Sanagreddy: A software engineer committed suicide at his residence in Ameenpur on Friday after reportedly suffering losses in stock exchange trading. The victim was Gudla Lakshminarayana (37) of Gollapadu in the Khammam district. He was staying at PJR Colony in Ameenpur. Lakshminarayana was working as Software Engineer in an MNC.

According to Ameenpur Inspector Srinivas Reddy, the father of Lakshminarayana was suffering from some illness when he sold out a property in his native place for treatment. The Inspector said the remaining 20 lakhs were invested in stock exchange trading but lost a good share of the amount. Worried about the financial problems, Lakshminarayana decided to end his life. A case was registered. The body was taken to Area Hospital Patancheru for postmortem.