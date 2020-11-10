‘Telangana spent Rs 8,000 cr on Hyderabad’

Govt committed to improving infrastructure, says KTR

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said that during the last six years, over Rs 8,000 crore was spent in Hyderabad towards creating better infrastructure facilities and for other developmental works.

“Even in the united AP, these many works were not taken up with such quantum of expenditure in Hyderabad for improving infrastructure,” Rao said, adding that the State government and the GHMC were executing SRDP works worth Rs.6,000 crore, HRDCL works worth Rs.313 crore and CRMP works worth Rs 1,800 crore in Hyderabad.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating three link roads, including the road between Road No.45 and Old Bombay Road at Nandi Hills and the link road between Old Bombay highway and DPS via Engineering Staff College of India. He also laid the foundation stone for a four-lane underpass near Leather Park, Nandi Hills.

Stating that the Telangana government believed in participatory and administrative governance and seeking people’s suggestions in execution of different development works, Rao said Hyderabad was among the fastest growing and developing cities in India. Studies conducted by organisations like JLL had ranked Hyderabad as the most dynamic city while Mercer has repeatedly been ranking Hyderabad as the top city on the Liveability Index for the last five years.

“This government is committed to improving the infrastructure in the city and to offer better infrastructure and facilities for future generations,” said Rao.

With the intention of reducing traffic congestion on major thoroughfares and arterial roads and to develop link roads in the city, the State government ad set up the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited. Under phase I, development of 135 link roads covering a distance of 126 km was being taken up. Currently works pertaining to 44.7 km were under progress, he said.

The details of all the 135 link roads would be placed in the public domain and if required, more roads would be added to the list. “We request the people to give suggestions in this regard and identify more link roads,” Rao said.

After inaugurating the link road near ESCI, the Minister said the stretch would be developed on the lines of Necklace Road, to facilitate children and elderly people spend some quality time.

