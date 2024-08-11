Srisailam: Influx of visitors leading to extra plastic waste dump

11 August 2024

Nagarkurnool: Since the last two weekends, there has been a heavy rush of tourists and devotees to Srisailam, especially after the dam gates were opened to release the water downstream.

With people turning up in large numbers to enjoy the dam view, there is considerable increase in the plastic waste being dumped as well. This is despite the forest officials employing locals to clear the waste regularly.

There are three checkposts leading to Srisailam. The one at Umamaheswaram does not witness heavy vehicular traffic but the ones at Mannanur and Domalpenta, have been witnessing heavy traffic. On an average about 1000 vehicles pass through these check posts but on weekends, the numbers increase to 3400 to 3500 at each of these two check posts.

After imposing a ban on single use plastic since July 1, the forest department officials are frisking the vehicles at check posts to ensure no plastic drinking water bottles are being carried by the visitors.

Since July 1, the forest department has collected over 6,000 kg of plastic waste. Every day about 40 to 50 kg of plastic waste is being collected by the department at the check posts. A few times, officials detected liquor and meat as well in the vehicles. Liquor is not permitted as forest officials say it could lead to forest fires after visitors dumped the bottles on roadsides and other places.

The department has hired 16 local Chenchu tribals for collecting the plastic waste from the core area of the tiger reserve. Each Chenchu covers three km and collects the waste and later the transport vehicle picks up the waste from them, said a senior forest official. The collected waste is transported to a bailing unit at Mannanur.

With the forest department imposing a strict ban on single use plastic, especially one litre, visitors were now dumping two litre and five litre bottles on the roads. This was due to officials, at times, permitting vehicles carrying the big bottles presuming that the visitors would not consume all the water and dump them en route Srisailam.

The department has set up a RO plant at Mannanur for the convenience of visitors and is appealing to them not to carry plastic bottles and other packs like biscuits and snacks. They are appealing to them to carry water in glass or steel bottles and pack the food and snacks in steel containers.