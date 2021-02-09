Telangana SSC exam: 50 per cent choice in descriptive part

The School Education Department had earlier said there would be more choice in each question paper as most of the syllabus was being covered through online classes due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: In a major relief to students appearing for the SSC Public Examinations this year, there will be a choice of 50 per cent in questions. However, these choices are in the descriptive part only, with the students to be asked, for instance, to answer 14 of 28 questions.

As for objective type questions, the students will be given 20 questions, each carrying one mark, in each subject.

The School Education Department had earlier said there would be more choice in each question paper as most of the syllabus was being covered through online classes due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For a total of 100 marks in each subject, the exam will be for 80 marks — 60 for descriptive and 20 for objective type questions — while the remaining 20 marks will be given via internal assessment. “We will be releasing model question papers for all subjects in a day or two,” a senior official said.

Another major relief for students is that the number of question papers itself has been reduced for this year’s SSC examinations. Students will have only six papers instead of 11. According to the new pattern, which will be applicable to the academic year 2020-21 only, paper-I and II of First Language, English, Mathematics, General Science (Physics and Biology), and Social Studies will be merged into a single paper instead of two papers for each subject. There will be no change in the second language paper.

This apart, questions will be framed from the syllabus given under essential core concepts/units for classroom transaction for all subjects.

SSC exam schedule out

The Directorate of Government Examinations on Tuesday released the schedule for the SSC Public Examinations, which will begin with the First Language paper on May 17.

According to the schedule, the Second Language paper will be held on May 18, English on May 19, Mathematics on May 20, General Science paper (Physical Science and Biological Science) on May 21, and Social Studies on May 22. The OSSC Main Language paper-I and II are scheduled to be held on May 24 and 25. The exams conclude with SSC Vocational course (theory) on May 26. The timetable is applicable for all regular and private once failed candidates. The exams will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm, except for SSC Vocational Course which will from 9.30 am to 11.30 am.

The directorate also released the SSC exam fee schedule. Students can pay the exam fee without late fee to their headmaster/principals till February 25. With a late fee of Rs 50 and Rs 200, it can be paid up to March 3 and 10, respectively. It will be also accepted with a late fee of Rs 500 till March 16.

The exam fee for regular candidates for all subjects is Rs 125, and for up to three subjects, Rs 110 will be charged. For vocational candidates, Rs 60 should be paid in addition to the regular examination fee of Rs 125.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .