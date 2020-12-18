Telangana: SSC exams may just have six papers in 2021

Proposal being forwarded to govt; reopening of schools likely next month

Hyderabad: There is big news for students, with the State Education Department planning to reduce the number of papers for the forthcoming SSC Public Examinations, from the existing 11 to six on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, and also to go for the physical reopening of schools, though partially, in January.

While a proposal on the reopening of schools has been sent to the government, the one on reducing SSC exam papers is being forwarded for a decision.

According to officials, the reopening of schools and other educational institutions was likely to be restricted to students of Classes IX and above and most probably around Sankranti, or from the first week of January.

As for the examinations, which are likely to impact at least five lakh students across Telangana, officials are contemplating limiting the number of papers to six even as the duration of the examination might remain the same.

“Class X students must note that SSC Public Examinations will be held. However, there is a plan to reduce the number of papers from 11 to six. The idea is to limit the gathering of students in large numbers in view of Covid-19. The proposal is being sent to the State government for approval,” Education Department sources revealed.

Terming the proposal as ‘excellent’, M Veerachary, general secretary, Government Teachers Association-Telangana, said the government should also give breaks between two examinations.

“Going by the proposal of six papers, students should be given a gap of one day between two examinations, and for tough exams like Mathematics, a gap of two days. This proposal will also reduce the burden on the government in terms of logistics and evaluation work etc.,” he said.

United Teachers Federation general secretary (Telangana) Chava Ravi said the number of papers coming down would mean a curtailed syllabus. “The number of questions and choices for students will also be reduced,” he said.

For the academic year 2019-2020, only three examinations — first language paper-I and II and second language — were conducted, and the State government had promoted all Class X students without holding the remaining examinations due to the pandemic. The move, which considered internal assessment marks, benefited more than 5.34 lakh students across the State.

As for the reopening of schools, apart from day-scholar schools, the government may also grant permission for residential schools with strict Covid-19 protocols in place. Earlier, the School Education Department had proposed to hold classwork for 120 days starting December first week. However, this plan did not materialise.

“The proposal of reopening is already with the State government. The plan is to have classwork for Classes IX and above in the first week of January. A decision on other classes will be taken soon,” the source said.

Expect TET soon

As recruitment of teachers is in the pipeline, the State government is planning to hold the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for which an announcement is expected soon. The government is planning to conduct the TET in online mode and proposal on the same is with the government.

