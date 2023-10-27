| Telangana Stands First In Recovery Of Lost And Stolen Mobile Phones In The Country

Telangana stands first in recovery of lost and stolen mobile phones in the country

The CEIR portal was officially launched nationwide in May 2023 and started on pilot basis in the State from April this year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: Tracing and recovering more than 10,000 lost/stolen mobiles in six months and returning them to the rightful owners, Telangana stood first in the country in recovery of lost and stolen mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

The CEIR portal was developed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to curb the menace of mobile theft and counterfeit mobile devices. Operating it in all the 780 police stations, Telangana Police’s efforts at using CEIR portal has proven to be a boon to citizens whose mobiles were either lost or stolen.

The CEIR portal was officially launched nationwide in May 2023 and started on pilot basis in the State from April this year. In Telangana, Additional DGP, CID, Mahesh M.Bhagwat has been designated as Nodal Officer for CEIR portal.

CID officials said as many as 10,018 lost or stolen mobile phones were recovered in a span of 189 days, of which last 1,000 phones were recovered within 14 days of being lost and handed over to their owners. While Telangana stood first in the country in recovery with 39 per cent, it was followed by Karnataka with 36 per cent and Andhra Pradesh with 30 per cent.

In the State, considerable contribution was made by Cyberabad Commissionerate with (1428) mobile, Hyderabad Coommissionerate (1206) and Rachakonda Commissionerate with (912) mobile devices being recovered, followed by Warangal and Kamareddy.

To enhance user friendliness and serve the citizens more efficiently, the Telangana Police in coordination with DoT have successfully integrated CEIR portal with TS Police Citizen Portal. As a result, citizens are encouraged to utilise the service on the TS Police Citizen Portal instead of visiting Mee Seva or police stations for reporting lost or missing mobile devices.

DGP Anjani Kumar congratulated Mahesh Bhagwat and team for consistent monitoring and helping unit level teams in achieving this feat.

Mobile devices traced between April 20, 2023 and October 26, 2023

* Mobile devices blocked – 86395

* Traceability reports received – 25598

* Devices unblocked and handed over to owners – 10018.